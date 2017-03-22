Ag Secretary Northey talks about National Ag Week

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Iowa Agriculture Secretary Bill Northey was one of the featured guests at this morning’s “Ag Breakfast” sponsored by the Mason City Chamber of Commerce as part of National Ag Week. Northey says people take a lot of things for granted with agriculture and this is a week to recognize how important agriculture is to Iowa. He says a lot of people take for granted the economic impact agriculture has. “A lot of us in agriculture think about it a lot of the time, but a lot of the other folks are busy and this is a special week to be able to do that, and certainly for Iowa, agriculture is hugely important. We produce an awful lot of product here, we produce more corn than all but three countries in the world. It just is amazing the productivity of Iowa producers. We need prices up just a little bit, but we still have a lot to celebrate.” Northey hopes with potential trade initiatives that more demand for American products can be driven overseas. He says, “Obviously we’re producing more than what we can use here in Iowa or the US, and trade is hugely important to us. We ship about 60-percent of all the soybean products that we produce overseas. So that trade whether it’s with China or other places is hugely important. We ship a lot of our pork that we produce in Iowa overseas as well, so hopefully we can see some of those exports come around a little bit more and use up some of that supply and pull these prices up a little bit.” As part of his National Ag Week tour of the state this week, Northey also made stops this morning at the Old Bank Winery in Kanawha, Dome Winery in Belmond, and at Willie’s Sports Bar and Grill in Hampton, which was a finalist in the Best Iowa Pork Tenderloin contest.