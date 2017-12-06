Ag leaders from across Iowa gather for Farm Bureau’s 99th annual meeting

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — More than a thousand people are attending the Iowa Farm Bureau’s 99th annual convention, entering its second day today in Des Moines.

Craig Hill, the organization’s president, says there will be a series of workshops and speakers covering a host of ag-related topics. “We’re going to be celebrating and acknowledging achievement,” Hill says. “We’re going to be talking about educational programs, conservation and how we can improve our communities with innovation and new business development.”

Those attending the two-day meeting are hearing updates on the 2018 Farm Bill, the health care situation as well as strategies to survive in today’s ag markets. Hill says tonight’s keynote speaker is former Navy Seal Commander Rorke Denver. “He’ll bring us a message about how farmers and agriculture can obtain some of the insight and methods they use in the military to be more productive, to be a better team player and to find that determination and discipline it requires to do a job well done,” Hill says.

The meeting is underway at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center in downtown Des Moines under the theme: “Born to Lead. The Will to Succeed.”