After public hearing Monday during the day, Iowa House passes education funding bill

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — Republicans in the Iowa House have sent the governor a bill that will increase general state aid to public schools by 40-million dollars for the next academic year. Representative Walt Rogers, a Republican from Waterloo, is chairman of the House Education Committee. “Today’s schools are doing so much more than just teaching and we must give them the tools to do that,” Rogers says. “Does that always involve more money? No, it doesn’t.” Representative Timi Brown-Powers, a Democrat from Waterloo, says legislators can do better than this 73-dollar-per-student increase. “I think we need to go back and kind of refigure some things and reprioritize,” Brown-Powers said. Representative Sharon Steckman, a Democrat from Mason City, says schools need far more than Republicans are offering. “This is a moral situation,” Steckman said. “We need to look at it as a moral dilemma.” Representative Rogers says Republican lawmakers are responding to the dilemma of limited state tax collections. “This plan involves funding education appropriately in the context of our overall budget and our overall state budget needs,” Rogers says. Representative Mary Mascher, a Democrat from Iowa City, says this level of state aid will force more school consolidations. “If the Republicans wanted to just close rural schools, this is the way to go about it,” Mascher said. “You starve ’em to death.” Representative Rogers says the state will send more than three-point-two BILLION dollars to Iowa’s public school districts next year. “Funding education is a top priority of what we do,” Rogers says. “K-12 education gets 43 perent of our budget.” About a month ago, Iowa’s Republican governor recommended a TWO percent state spending boost for schools in EACH of the next two years. On Monday, Governor Branstad indicated he will accept the ONE-year, roughly ONE percent increase Republican legislators have agreed upon.

— Parents, educators and even a high school student spoke out Monday during a public hearing on the G-O-P’s proposed 40-million dollar increase in state spending on schools for the coming year. The public hearing lasted 90 minutes. There was only one person who spoke in favor of the school spending level agreed upon by Republicans. Drew Klein, the state director of Americans for Prosperity, cited a study indicating more money has been spent on Iowa schools over the past 40 years, but student performance hasn’t improved. “I agree that the legislature should make education a top priority, but don’t shortchange your constituents by believing that you can deliver on your campaign promises by pouring money into a system that clearly isn’t meeting the needs of every student and certainly isn’t giving our kids a shot at a fulfilled and successful life.” Tammy Wawro is president of the Iowa State Education Association, the union for more than 34-thousand Iowa teachers. She blasted Republicans for scheduling the public hearing at 11 a.m. on a Monday, preventing teachers from attending. “They’re doing what they should be doing at this hour of the day,” Wawro said. “Now please do what you should be doing, which is to make our students a higher priority.” Bob Olson, superintendent of Clarion Goldfield Dows Schools, is chairman of Rural School Advocates of Iowa. “An increase of 1.11 percent…is not sufficient to fund the demands of school districts without further cutting staff and programs for students,” Olson said. Republicans say with lower-than-expected state tax revenue, the state cannot afford more than 40-million extra dollars for the state’s public school districts. Republicans in the Iowa Senate endorsed that level of funding last Thursday.