AFSCME responds to Iowa prisons budget cuts

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — The union that represents the largest group of state employees has issued a response to budget cutting maneuvers by the Iowa Department of Corrections. Iowa’s prison system was ordered to trim $5.5 million from its budget after Governor Branstad signed a measure that slashes more than $100 million from the current state budget to deal with lower-than-expected state tax revenue. On Wednesday, the DOC announced plans to shut down programs tied to prison operations in Anamosa, Clarinda, Fort Madison, and Sheldon. Corrections director Jerry Bartruff said the cuts would result in “an estimated reduction in staff positions of three-percent.” AFSCME Iowa Council 61 President Danny Homan issued a statement on Thursday saying it’s unclear exactly how many layoffs there will be, but he knows eight probationary correctional officers from Fort Madison and nine officers from the Iowa State Penitentiary have already been terminated. He fears “there may be many more.” Homan says the Branstad administration has decided to “balance a failed budget on the backs of public employees.”