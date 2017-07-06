AFSCME leader says officials failed to reveal ‘scope’ of prison fight

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — The head of the union that represents a majority of state workers is accusing the Iowa Department of Corrections of “downplaying” what he calls a “violent uprising” at the Iowa State Penitentiary.

AFSCME Council 61 President Danny Homan is responding to an agency press about the incident last Saturday, July 1.

“They’re basically trying to cover up that we had, for all intents and purposes, a riot inside the maximum security prison in Fort Madison,” Homan told Radio Iowa.

The agency’s press release, issued Saturday afternoon, indicated the incident involved “multiple offenders” and “staff responded swiftly and gained immediate control of the situation.” Homan said he’s been told the racially-motivated fight in the prison yard involved 72 inmates, with some using tennis rackets as weapons.

“The officers I talked to said that this was one of the scariest situations they had been in in their careers with the Department of Corrections,” Homan said. “It took some of them back to what they heard about the riot, when we did lose part of that prison, back in the 1980s.”

A riot at the Iowa State Penitentiary on September 2, 1981 resulted in the stabbing death of one inmate. Prison employees were taken hostage and beaten and there was more than a million dollars worth of property damage. In the incident this past weekend, no staff were injured and all injuries sustained by inmates were described as minor. Homan claims prison guards “stopped a near-takeover” of the maximum security prison by the inmates.

“The Department of Corrections wants to downplay everything and try to convince everybody that everything is just great inside the walls of the Iowa State Penitentiary. It’s not. Things are not great inside the walls in any of our prisons,” Homan said.

Homan has long criticized what he calls “dangerous understaffing” of Iowa’s prisons.

In response to Homan’s comments, the Iowa Department of Corrections issued a statement to Radio Iowa defending the initial press release as “accurate and timely.” In addition, the agency’s statement says “using terms like ‘riot’ and ‘violent uprising’ to describe the altercation…indicates either a lack of understanding of these terms, or a deliberate attempt to invoke a strong, emotional reaction.” Agency officials say while there was a “large fight” among the inmates, “there were no assaults on staff, no hostages, and no damage to property.”