Additional charges filed after meth lab bust up last month

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Additional charges have been filed against one of three people arrested last month after a traffic stop led to a meth lab being busted up.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says after further investigation, 22-year-old Levi Mahaney of Mason City has been charged with manufacturing methamphetamine. The Sheriff’s Department in the early morning hours of July 12th made a traffic stop at the intersection of 12th and North Pierce, with a deputy allegedly finding a “one-pot” meth lab inside the car. A search warrant was later executed at an apartment at 2403 South Taft where more evidence was gathered.

49-year-old James Mejia and 27-year-old Stephanie Stroud of Mason City were also in the car and charged with manufacturing meth as well as other drug related charges.

Mahaney is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $26-thousand cash-only bond and is due to make a court appearance on August 11th. Mejia filed a written plea of not guilty on Tuesday with his trial scheduled to start on September 12th. Stroud pleaded not guilty in the case last week and has her trial also scheduled to start on September 12th.