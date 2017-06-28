  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

ACLU wants new rules on schools use of seclusion rooms

June 28, 2017   Bob Fisher

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa and six other attorneys want state rules changed regarding public schools’ use of padded seclusion rooms and physical restraints.

The ACLU and the attorneys last week filed a petition for rulemaking with the Iowa Education Department. The petition asks the department to change Iowa Administrative Code to ensure seclusion and physical restraints are used only for emergencies and as a last resort and are never used to punish children.

The petition was filed less than a month after an Education Department review found that the Iowa City Community School District on occasion sent students to seclusion rooms for minor infractions: stepping out of line, having an attitude, being out of instructional control or using foul language.

