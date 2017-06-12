  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

ACLU of Iowa hails court ruling on immigration case

June 12, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa is celebrating the Iowa Supreme Court’s dismissal of felony charges against an undocumented immigrant who’s lived in Iowa for two decades.

Martha Martinez came into the country illegally with her parents when she was 11. She was charged with identity theft and forgery for using a fake ID to get a job. Rita Bettis, the legal director for the ACLU of Iowa, said since Martinez went through “rigorous background checks” to get legal residency status under President Obama’s “Deferred Action on Childhood Arrival’s policy, she was shielded from the kind of charges filed against her.

“Mrs. Martinez grew up in Muscatine, attended Muscatine High School, graduated there,” Bettis said. “The decision recognizes she’s been a model citizen. She has four US citizen children and DACA was created to allow that special group of ‘Dreamers’ to come out of the shadows, finally.”

Bettis called the Iowa Supreme Court’s decision a “strong rebuke” of the Muscatine County Attorney who filed the charges against Martinez in state court.

“Really at its heart, this is a human rights case and it couldn’t be more important for immigrants living in Iowa,” Bettis said, “but it’s also a pragmatic case because it recognizes that we can only have one federal immigration law, that we can’t have 99 separate immigration policies.”

The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa had filed a “friend of the court” brief and participated in oral arguments on the case before the Iowa Supreme Court.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company