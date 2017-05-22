ACLU: Dispute over transgender student’s treatment resolved

Bob Fisher

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) – The American Civil Liberties Union says a central Iowa school district and the parents of a transgender student have resolved a dispute over his treatment.

The ACLU of Iowa says the Newton High School student’s free speech rights were violated last November when ordered to wash off “Love trumps hate” that he’d inked on one of his arms or be sent home. The ACLU also says a teacher repeatedly referred to the student as “girl,” even though he openly identifies as male.

An ACLU news release said Monday that the teacher and an administrator involved have expressed their regrets to the student and the school has agreed to training on civil rights protections for students.

The district superintendent didn’t immediately return a message Monday from The Associated Press.