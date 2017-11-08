Accident just south of Mason City kills one

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — There’s been a fatal accident on the Avenue of the Saints just south of Mason City.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were called shortly before 1:30 this morning to a two-vehicle collision at the 186 mile marker on US Highway 18, which is near the interchange with US Highway 65. On arrival, deputies found a 2002 Chevy Impala and a 2016 Kenworth semi in the median. The driver of the Impala died at the scene of the accident.

The names of those involved in the accident are being withheld at this time pending the notification of relatives.