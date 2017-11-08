  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Accident just south of Mason City kills one

November 08, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — There’s been a fatal accident on the Avenue of the Saints just south of Mason City.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were called shortly before 1:30 this morning to a two-vehicle collision at the 186 mile marker on US Highway 18, which is near the interchange with US Highway 65. On arrival, deputies found a 2002 Chevy Impala and a 2016 Kenworth semi in the median. The driver of the Impala died at the scene of the accident.

The names of those involved in the accident are being withheld at this time pending the notification of relatives.

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company