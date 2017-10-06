Absentee ballots available in Cerro Gordo County for city elections

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — Absentee ballots are now available in Cerro Gordo County for the November 7th regular city election.

The Cerro Gordo County Auditor’s Office says an eligible voter may vote an absentee ballot at the county auditor’s office during regular business hours or submit a written request for a ballot to be mailed to them.

A written request must be sent to the Auditor’s Office at 222 North Washington in Mason City and include the voter’s name, date of birth, address, signature and the name or date of the election.

Anybody with questions about the election may contact the Auditor’s Office at 421-3041 or visit the county website at www.co.cerro-gordo.ia.us.