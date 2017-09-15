Abnormally dry to drought conditions reported in 70 percent of Iowa

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — A new report shows the drought zone in Iowa has greatly expanded.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 70 percent of Iowa is abnormally dry or in some form of drought. A week ago, the report indicated about half of Iowa in those conditions. The area of extreme drought has expanded as well. All or parts of seven counties in south central and southeast Iowa are now in extreme drought.

In our listening area, the eastern parts of Mitchell, Floyd, and Butler counties as well as the southwestern half of Wright County are in the “abnormally dry” category.

Rain is falling in parts of western Iowa this morning. More than three inches of rain falls, on average, in Iowa during the month of September. So far this month, there are significant sections of the state that have had no rain.