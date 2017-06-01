AARP hearing concerns about health care proposal

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — AARP Iowa hosted a forum today in Mason City on the impact the American Health Care Act would have on Medicare and health care for older Iowans.

AARP associate state director Anthony Carroll says they’re hearing from concerned members about the potential negative effects of the bill. He says they either hear from their members directly or through comments made by lawmakers about concerns on accessing affordable health care coverage. “If you are a 64-year-old Iowan, earning $25-thousand a year, which we know is about close to half of Iowans 64 are in that category, your premiums for health care could increase as much as $11-thousand a year. That’s a significant increase, and we think our lawmakers can and should do better.”

Carroll says two of the big issues they hear from people that they hope would be addressed in new health care legislation is the rising cost of prescription drugs and controlling health care costs. He says, “Being able to afford prescription drugs is something we hear quite a bit about. The president, it was one of the things he talked about prior and after the election. We would like to see some momentum. And doing more to control health care costs. Whether it’s the ACA prior to this or this new proposal, one of the issues that really we think needs more attention is how can we really control and bring down health care costs, or at least stabilize it. That’s driving the insurance industry to drive up costs.”

Carroll says people are also concerned about the possible removal of protections for people with pre-existing conditions like cancer, diabetes and heart disease. He says, “If you have a pre-existing condition, are you going to be priced out of affordable coverage? About 217-thousand Iowans between 50-64 have a pre-existing condition.”

Carroll encourages people to reach out to their lawmakers and share your concerns. You can learn more by heading to aarp.org/ia.