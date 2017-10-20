  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

A busy last week for Mason City’s outgoing city administrator

October 20, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — For City Administrator Brent Trout, it’s his last day on the job as he now departs to be the City Manager in Topeka Kansas. Trout says he’ll be watching from afar about the progress of the River City Renaissance project after all the hours he put into working on it.

 

 

While most people on the last week of their job may have coasted into their last day, that’s not been the case with Trout, having a full plate on his agenda including a city council meeting, finalizing the development agreement for the hotel and Music Man Square project, as well as today’s presentation.

 

Trout made his comments earlier this morning. You can listen back to more from Trout on the River City Renaissance project as well as his final days as Mason City’s city administrator by listening back to this week’s “Ask the Mayor” program by clicking on the left side of the audio player below

Posted in: Featured, Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company