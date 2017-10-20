A busy last week for Mason City’s outgoing city administrator

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — For City Administrator Brent Trout, it’s his last day on the job as he now departs to be the City Manager in Topeka Kansas. Trout says he’ll be watching from afar about the progress of the River City Renaissance project after all the hours he put into working on it.

While most people on the last week of their job may have coasted into their last day, that’s not been the case with Trout, having a full plate on his agenda including a city council meeting, finalizing the development agreement for the hotel and Music Man Square project, as well as today’s presentation.

Trout made his comments earlier this morning. You can listen back to more from Trout on the River City Renaissance project as well as his final days as Mason City’s city administrator by listening back to this week’s “Ask the Mayor” program by clicking on the left side of the audio player below