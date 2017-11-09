  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

84 counts of sex abuse filed against northwest Iowa teacher

November 09, 2017   Bob Fisher

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (AP) – A northwest Iowa fifth-grade teacher already charged with lascivious acts with a child now faces 84 counts of sexual abuse and other charges.

Police say 36-year-old Curtis Van Dam, of Sioux Center, also is charged with 14 counts of sexual exploitation by a teacher. Jail records say he remained in custody Thursday. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call from The Associated Press.

Police say the charges stem from incidents involving numerous children between August 2013 and last month. A news release says the crimes occurred at various locations, including Sioux Center Christian School, where Van Dam worked.

Police began investigating after a complaint was filed alleging inappropriate conduct between Van Dam and a student at the school.

Posted in: Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company