37 MCHS students heading to DC for inauguration ceremony

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — About three dozen students from Mason City High School will be flying out of Des Moines early tomorrow morning, heading to Washington DC to witness the inauguration ceremonies for Donald Trump. History teacher John Lee led a smaller group of students out to Washington for the 2012 inauguration, and tells KGLO News that he wanted to take more students out for this year’s festivities. He says trying to get a handful of kids to go four years ago was nerve wracking, keeping it to mostly seniors, but afterwards they realized that there was only one inauguration every four years. “This year we opened it up to 9-12 this time, and we got 37 kids to sign up, and that came with six adults also, some chaperones and a couple of parents who wanted to go along also. So we have 43 people going, it’s really exciting.” Lee says it won’t be just a trip to watch Friday’s ceremonies. He says it’s four days of pretty much sightseeing, going to all the major memorials and museums. Lee says in some of their conversations with the students, he’s reminded them that the inauguration ceremony isn’t always about the person, but the process of the government. He says some of the students when talking about it would ask about who would win. “My answer is always it’s not about the win…whoever’s up front, this isn’t what it’s about. It’s really about the exchange of power. I get almost emotional about it, since 1789, you’ve got this unbelievable exchange of power that happens every four years in this country. Even during the Civil War, World War I, World War II, we exchange power, that’s what we do. That’s what our democracy is predicated on, and I’ve always said the losers have got to recognize the winners, and to do that, we have to have a successful democracy. It’s not about Trump, or if Hillary would have been there, it’s about the experience of witnessing something truly amazing.” Lee says this time around he’ll be experiencing it with his daughter, and the group will also have an opportunity to be part of the ceremonies at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldiers. He says they were accepted as a group to lay the wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldiers. “That will be a great moment. And it will be fun to travel with these kids and have them see…this last summer, some of the kids that went on that trip four years ago saw me and heard we were going again and they all talked about. It’s truly an experience of a lifetime.” People who want to keep up with the trip can head to the Facebook page called “MC in DC”. Click here to take you to that page