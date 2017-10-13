30 years for Hampton man after guilty pleas to sexual abuse charges

Bob Fisher

HAMPTON — It’s 30 years in prison for a Hampton man who pleaded guilty to sexual abuse charges.

72-year-old Michael Rodemeyer Senior was charged in April with three counts of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of third-degree sexual abuse. Hampton police accused Rodemeyer of sexually abusing a child over a two-year period in Hampton and rural Franklin County.

As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Rodemeyer pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree sexual abuse, with charges of second-degree sexual abuse and violating a no-contact order being dismissed.

District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt on Thursday sentenced Rodemeyer to ten years on each sexual abuse charge, with the three sentences to run consecutively.

Rodemeyer is also facing charges in Hamilton County, where he’s accused of third-degree sexual abuse and incest.