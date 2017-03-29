30 days for woman accused of convenience store parking lot robbery

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — It’s a month in jail for a Mason City woman who pleaded guilty to committing a robbery in a convenience store parking lot. 26-year-old Heather Adams was accused of beating up another woman and stealing her cell phone during an incident in the parking lot of the Yes Way convenience store at 1303 4th Southwest on January 30th. Police say the victim had injuries to her face and they do not believe it was a random crime. Adams was charged with second-degree robbery, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison, but as part of a plea agreement pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of third-degree robbery. Judge Karen Salic this week sentenced Adams to one year in jail, with all but 30 days suspended. Adams was also placed on two years probation.