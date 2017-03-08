25 years for Lake Mills man who pleaded guilty to sexual abuse

Bob Fisher

LAKE MILLS — A Lake Mills man has been sentenced up to 25 years in prison after entering a guilty plea in a Winnebago County sexual abuse case. 40-year-old Leslie Myers was accused of committing sexual acts on a girl younger than 12 multiple times in a 12-month period ending in August of last year. As part of a plea agreement, Myers pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree sexual abuse with five other sexual abuse counts being dismissed. District Judge Colleen Wieland sentenced Myers on Tuesday to the 25 year prison sentence. Myers must serve at least 17-and-a-half years of that sentence before he can be considered for parole.