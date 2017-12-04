200 Polar Bear Club members go into Clear Lake for charity

Bob Fisher

CLEAR LAKE — Over 200 people jumped into Clear Lake on Sunday afternoon as part of the 20th annual Polar Bear Club to raise money for charity. Among the jumpers is Jody Trygstad currently lives in Farmington Minnesota but is a north-central Iowa native. It was his third time doing the challenge and says despite the warmer weather, it was still quite a shock to jump into the lake.

For Billy Lawrence of Forest City it was his first time. He was part of the Dimensional Graphics team.

Nicole Callow from Forest City says her aunt talked her into participating in this year’s event. Callow says she was cold before she went into the lake.

Valerie Lillibridge of Rockwell says the ABATE of Iowa group she’s a part of does a lot for Toys for Tots and wanted to make Sunday’s event part of their charitable experience

The total raised before expenses was just over $10-thousand-500 for Make-A-Wish and Toys for Tots.