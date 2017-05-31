20 years for Wright County man on sexual abuse charges

Bob Fisher

CLARION — It’s up to 20 years in prison for a Wright County man on sexual abuse charges. 37-year-old Jeddy Nicholas of Eagle Grove was arrested on November 18th and charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse, one count of third-degree sexual abuse, two counts of lascivious acts with a child, two counts of incest, two counts of assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse causing bodily injury, and two counts of indecent exposure. The Wright County Attorney’s Office said at the time of the arrest that the charges stemmed from alleged sexual contact with three minor children during the summer and fall of last year. Nicholas in April entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors, entering an Alford plea to one count of third-degree sexual abuse and two counts of lascivious acts. An Alford plea means the defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges there’s enough evidence that would likely lead to a conviction. District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt on Tuesday sentenced Nicholas to ten years in prison on each count, with the lascivious acts sentences to be served concurrently. Nicholas will also have to register as a sex offender.