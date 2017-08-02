20 years for Clarion man who pleaded guilty to child porn charg

Bob Fisher

CLARION — A Clarion man has been sentenced to two decades in prison on federal child pornography charges.

24-year-old Jonathan Sebert pleaded guilty back in February to one count of receipt of child pornography. Prosecutors say Sebert admitted that between 2012 and 2015 that he knowingly received child pornography involving a juvenile female from Mason City. A federal indictment had stated that authorities found material on a hard drive in his laptop computer.

Sebert was sentenced on Tuesday in US District Court in Cedar Rapids to the maximum of 20 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.