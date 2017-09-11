  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

19 Iowa Guardsmen heading with helicopters to hurricane duty

September 11, 2017   Bob Fisher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Officials say 19 Iowa Army National Guard soldiers are deploying Monday for Hurricane Irma missions with four helicopters.

The Iowa soldiers will come from units based in Boone, Davenport, Iowa City and Waterloo. The Guard says the Iowans will move supplies, equipment and people and support searches and rescues.

The weakened but still dangerous hurricane is pushing inland, hammering Florida with winds and floodwaters that create hazards for rescuers trying to help beleaguered residents.

