Friday December 1st Local Sports

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Mason City High at Waukee — pre-game 6:00, girls game 6:15, boys follow

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake at Hampton-Dumont — pre-game 6:00, girls game 6:15 boys follow

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Iowa men vs. Penn State — pre-game 3:00, tipoff 4:00

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Iowa women vs. Samford — pre-game 1:45, tipoff 2:00

WAVERLY — Megan Meyer scored a school-record 37 points to lead Mason City past Waverly-Shell Rock 74-60 in non-conference girls basketball last night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Mohawk coach Kurt Klahssen says Megan Meyer’s effort broke the previous record by her sister Makenzie, who is currently playing at the University of Iowa.

The 8th-ranked in Class 4A Mohawks are now 3-1 on the season and will travel to face 10th-ranked in Class 5A Waukee tonight, a game you’ll hear on KGLO at about 6:15.

NEW HAMPTON — New Hampton edged the Mason City High boys last night 63-62 in New Hampton. Dylan Miller had 18 points while Jarvorius Toney added 17 as the Mohawks are now 1-1 on the season. They’ll also travel to Waukee tonight, you’ll hear that game as well on KGLO later tonight at about 7:45.

DES MOINES — Becca Hittner converted a three-point play with two seconds remaining as the Drake women held off Iowa State 83-80 in Des Moines.

Drake led for much of the game but rallied late after the Cyclones led 80-76.

Drake coach Jenny Baranczyk. Emily Durr led Iowa State with 21 points as the Cyclones fall to 3-3 on the season.

Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly.

MASON CITY — Mason City High dropped their season-opening wrestling dual last night at home against Southeast Polk, 54-19. Top-ranked at 106 pounds Cullan Schriever beat 4th-ranked Devin Harmison 9-3 for the biggest Mohawk win of the night. Also winning were Connor Wieman in overtime at 113, Colby Schriever by pin at 132, Jeff Shurtz picking up a major decision at 220, and Troy Monahan a decision at 285. The Mohawks will be at the Keith Young Invitational in Cedar Falls tomorrow.

Crestwood 66, Newman 9

Crestwood 46, North Butler 27

Crestwood 38, Nashua-Plainfield 36

North Butler 39, Newman 28

North Butler 50, Nashua-Plainfield 30

Nashua-Plainfield 51, Newman 24

St. Ansgar 45, Northwood-Kensett 27

St. Ansgar 66, West Fork 15

Northwood-Kensett 42, West Fork 18

Algona 51, Hampton-Dumont 23

Algona 72, St. Edmond 12

Algona 51, Forest City 27

Forest City 45, Hampton-Dumont 26

Forest City 75, St. Edmond 6

Hampton-Dumont 60, St. Edmond 18

Lake Mills 63, Central Springs 10

Lake Mills 55, Osage 17

Lake Mills 78, Rockford 4

Osage 57, Central Springs 24

Osage 66, Rockford 15

Central Springs 60, Rockford 12

Eagle Grove 51, West Hancock 17

Eagle Grove 66, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 15

West Hancock 66, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 12

MASON CITY — The Mason City High boys swimming team picked up a 56-38 win over Southeast Polk last night at the John Adams pool. The Mohawks placed two in the top three in nine of the 11 events. Ben Hehr led the Mohawks with wins in the 100 butterfly and as part of the medley relay team, and second place finishes in the 200 individual medley and 200 free relay. Mason City travels to Fort Dodge next Thursday.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa football players Josey Jewell and Josh Jackson were named recipients of three Big Ten Individual Awards, the Big Ten conference announced Thursday.

Jewell earned the Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year and the Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year. Jackson was named the Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year.

It is Iowa’s first individual Big Ten honor since 2015 when head coach Kirk Ferentz and Desmond King won the Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year and Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year, respectively.

Jewell, a native of Decorah, Iowa, was named first team All-Big Ten this season. He leads the Big Ten and ranks third nationally in tackles (125 total, 11.4 per game). He is one of five finalists for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, is a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award, and a finalist for the Lott IMPACT Trophy. He was named the recipient of the Jack Lambert Award on Monday.

Jackson, a native of Corinth, Texas, is tied as the national leader with seven interceptions, and also earned all-conference recognition. He leads the nation with 25 passes defended and is tied for second in interception return touchdowns (two), and pass break-ups (18). He ranks third in interception return yards (163).

IRVING, Texas – Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell was named the 2017 Big 12 Conference Coach of the Year, selected by the league’s coaches and announced Thursday by the conference office.

Campbell’s 2017 Cyclones, picked to finish ninth in the Big 12 preseason coaches poll, wrapped up an outstanding regular season by tying for fourth in the Big 12 standings with a 7-5 overall mark and a 5-4 league slate.

Iowa State, bowl-eligible for the first time since 2012, rose into the AP Top-25 for the first time since 2005 and made its first-ever appearance in the College Football rankings under Campbell’s leadership.

The Cyclones garnered national attention in early October when they knocked off then-No. 3-ranked Oklahoma, 38-31 in Norman. The win was the school’s first against a top-5 team on the road and first against the Sooners since 1990.

Three weeks later, ISU defeated another top-5 opponent in TCU (14-7) to cap off a perfect October at 4-0. The win doubled ISU’s career win total vs. top-5 opponents (ISU was 1-56-2 heading into the season).

ISU and Auburn are the only two teams this season with multiple wins over top-5 opponents.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum has been named the NFC Player of the Month for November.

Keenum completed 69 of 97 passes (71.1 percent) for 866 yards and seven touchdowns over three games, with just two interceptions and two sacks. He also rushed for one score, helping the Vikings total 400-plus yards of offense in each game. Keenum is the second monthly award winner for the Vikings this year, after defensive end Everson Griffen was honored on the other side of the ball for October.

The last Vikings quarterback to win the award was Brett Favre, in Nov. 2009. Favre and running back Adrian Peterson (Dec. 2012 and Nov. 2015) are the only others with the monthly offensive honor since 2004.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Eric Staal scored the go-ahead goal with 7:55 left and tacked on an empty-netter to give the Minnesota Wild a 4-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night.

Mikael Granlund and Jonas Brodin also scored for the Wild, who wrapped up the month with a 4-0-1 record in their last five home games despite a series of sloppy and sluggish performances throughout November.

Brayden McNabb and Jonathan Marchessault had goals for the Golden Knights, who took their second straight loss after a five-game winning streak.

Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk’s 10th victory of the season was well-earned, though, with 29 saves.