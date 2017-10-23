Defendant in Mason City jewelry heist plans to plead guilty

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — One of the defendants in a Mason City jewelry theft case plans to plead guilty in the case.

45-year-old Jonathan Rieman along with 43-year-old Jason Bendickson and 43-year-old Debra Swartz, all of Mason City, were accused of being involved in a burglary at a residence in the 1800 block of 12th Northeast on March 27th where $80-thousand worth of jewelry was stolen.

Charges against Swartz were dropped in late August in exchange for her testimony against the other two defendants.

Rieman’s trial was scheduled to start last week, but a plea change hearing is now scheduled to be held on November 7th.

Bendickson also decided earlier this month that he planned to change his plea to guilty in the case. His plea change hearing is scheduled for November 13th.