  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

  • CBS Radio News — 24-hour Coverage

  • CBS Breaking News

  • Archives

Defendant in Mason City jewelry heist plans to plead guilty

October 23, 2017   Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — One of the defendants in a Mason City jewelry theft case plans to plead guilty in the case.

45-year-old Jonathan Rieman along with 43-year-old Jason Bendickson and 43-year-old Debra Swartz, all of Mason City, were accused of being involved in a burglary at a residence in the 1800 block of 12th Northeast on March 27th where $80-thousand worth of jewelry was stolen.

Charges against Swartz were dropped in late August in exchange for her testimony against the other two defendants.

Rieman’s trial was scheduled to start last week, but a plea change hearing is now scheduled to be held on November 7th.

Bendickson also decided earlier this month that he planned to change his plea to guilty in the case. His plea change hearing is scheduled for November 13th.

Posted in: Local News

  • Weather Warnings/Advisories

    • Click to see latest weather-related warnings and advisories from National Weather Service for our area

  • Listen Live

    Click on one of these logos to listen live:


    Weekdays from
    5:00 AM-1:00 PM
    &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    AM-1490 & 96.7-FM
    24 Hours a Day &
    Local Sporting Events

    -------------

    discovernorthiowa.com
    to listen to our other stations

  • KGLO News on Facebook

Powered by WordPress | Designed by: search engine optimization company | Thanks to seo service, seo companies and internet marketing company