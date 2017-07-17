Monday July 17th Local Sports

Bob Fisher

TODAY:

AM-1300 KGLO — 2A state quarterfinal softball — Central Springs vs. Interstate 35 — 3:15 pre-game, 3:30 scheduled first pitch

AM-1300 KGLO — 4A baseball substate semifinal — Mason City High at Indianola — 6:45 pre-game, 7:00 first pitch

FORT DODGE — In making their third trip to the state tournament in as many years, there’s one goal for the Central Springs softball team — make it into the semifinals. The 10th-ranked Panthers have lost close state quarterfinal games each of the last two years, falling to IKM-Manning 8-7 in 2015 and 7-6 to Logan-Magnolia in 2016. Central Springs brings a 29-4 record into this afternoon’s quarterfinal round contest with Interstate 35 of Truro. Panthers coach Belinda Nelson said after last week’s regional championship win over Alta-Aurelia that having some state tournament experience should be a big help heading into this year’s trip to Fort Dodge.

Interstate 35 comes in as the third-ranked team with a 26-4 record. You can hear the Central Springs-Interstate 35 Class 2A state quarterfinal starting at about 3:15 this afternoon on AM-1300 KGLO, with the first pitch scheduled for about 3:30.

=== other 2A quarterfinals

11:30 a.m. – #2 Durant (31-7) vs. #11 Logan-Magnolia (31-3)

1:30 p.m. – #6 North Union (30-6) vs. #8 Iowa City Regina (27-11)

3:30 p.m. – #3 Interstate 35 (26-4) vs. #10 Central Springs (29-4)

5:30 p.m. – #5 Waterloo Columbus (34-5) vs. #9 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (30-8)

=== 1A quarterfinals

11:00 a.m. – #1 Kee (35-2) vs. Montezuma (19-12)

1:00 p.m. – #7 Westwood (29-10) vs. #11 Colfax-Mingo (25-11)

3:00 p.m. – #2 Akron-Westfield (35-2) vs. Sigourney (22-11)

5:00 p.m. – #6 Clarksville (27-2) vs. #12 Belle Plaine (23-6)

=== 3A quarterfinals

7:00 p.m. – #1 Davenport Assumption (41-1) vs. #10 West Marshall (33-6)

7:30 p.m. – #4 Humboldt (31-4) vs. #7 Center Point-Urbana (29-10)

INDIANOLA — The Mason City High baseball team travels to Indianola for a Class 4A substate semifinal tonight. The Mohawks advanced with a 7-0 win over Marshalltown at home on Friday, while Indianola edged Fort Dodge 2-1 in eight innings. Mason City beat Indianola in Indianola back on June 6th by a 7-6 score. You can hear tonight’s Mason City-Indianola game on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the pre-game at about 6:45, with the first pitch scheduled for 7 o’clock. The winner will play at Ankeny Centennial on Wednesday night in the substate championship game.

MASON CITY — In district baseball on Saturday, Newman only needed five innings to beat West Fork 11-1 in the 1A District 4 championship game, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Newman moves on to tomorrow night’s substate championship game against Bishop Garrigan of Algona, who beat Lake Mills 8-3 in eight innings. That substate championship game will be played at Clear Lake tomorrow night at 7 o’clock in a game you’ll hear on KGLO starting at about 6:45.

NEW ALBIN — St. Ansgar fell at Kee High 5-4 on Saturday night in the Class 1A District 5 championship game, as you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB. St. Ansgar ends their season with a 26-7 record.

FOREST CITY — In the Class 2A district final in Forest City, the Indians beat rival Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 5-0. Colton Shipman picked up the win on the mound, striking out 10 in six-and-two-thirds innings. Forest City is now 26-3 and will face Kuemper of Carroll in a substate final tomorrow night in Fort Dodge.

HOUSTON (AP) – Mike Fiers struck out a season-high 11 over seven strong innings and Nori Aoki had two hits and two RBIs to help the Houston Astros beat the Minnesota Twins 5-3 on Sunday.

The AL West leaders took two of three from the Twins coming out of the All-Star break.

Houston trailed in the fourth before Yuli Gurriel doubled, Marwin Gonzalez walked and Aoki hit a two-run double for a 3-2 lead.

The Astros added a couple of insurance runs in the seventh thanks to alert baserunning. Jake Marisnick walked, stole second base and scored on an error by first baseman Kennys Vargas. Jose Altuve doubled, stole third and dashed home when Josh Reddick was thrown out at first on a third strike that got away.

Fiers (6-4) allowed two runs on four hits and no walks. He had walked eight combined in his last two starts.

Ken Giles gave up a run in the ninth for his 20th save.

Vargas and Ehire Adrianza hit solo homers for Minnesota. Kyle Gibson (5-8) yielded four runs in six-plus innings.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Sylvia Fowles scored 18 points and the Minnesota Lynx used an 18-0 run in the third quarter to beat the Phoenix Mercury 81-66 on Sunday night.

Minnesota (15-2), off to the best start in franchise history, beat the Mercury 88-71 in Phoenix on Friday night.

Jia Perkins scored a season-high 13 points, Rebekkah Brunson added 11 and Plenette Pierson and Renee Montgomery had 10 points apiece for the Lynx.

Rookie Yvonne Turner scored a career high 18 points for the Mercury. Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi, who combine to average more than 40 points per game, did not play for Phoenix. Griner was injured in the fourth quarter of Friday’s loss and is expected to miss 3-4 weeks. Taurasi didn’t travel with the team in order to rest.

SILVIS, Ill. (AP) – Bryson DeChambeau overcame a four-stroke deficit to win the John Deere Classic by a stroke Sunday for his first PGA Tour title – and a spot next week in the British Open. The 23-year-old DeChambeau birdied four of the final six holes at TPC Deere Run for a 6-under 65 and an 18-under 266 total. In 2015, the former SMU star became the fifth player to win the NCAA individual title and U.S. Amateur in the same year. Third-round leader Patrick Rodgers shot a 70 to finish second. DeChambeau made a 14-foot birdie putt on No. 18 to pull even with Rodgers. Rodgers then had a par putt on No. 17 lip out, and sent his tee shot on 18 into the rough. Wesley Bryan (64) and Rick Lamb (66) tied for third at 16 under, and past tournament champions Steve Stricker (64) and Zach Johnson (67) topped the group at 15 under.