15 people treated after carbon monoxide buildup at church

Bob Fisher

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) – Authorities say 15 people were hospitalized after breathing in carbon monoxide that had built up at a central Iowa church.

Medics and police officers sent around 2:45 p.m. Sunday to the Church of God in Marshalltown found several people inside complaining of headaches and breathing difficulties.

The first responders helped people out of the church for treatment and eventual trips to a Marshalltown hospital. Eight of the victims later were taken to hospitals in Iowa City and Des Moines.

Authorities say they found a gasoline-powered generator in the building basement that had been running to provide heat and lights.