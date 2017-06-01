Mason City man to plead guilty in narcotics case

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A Mason City man facing numerous narcotics charges is changing his plea. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department and the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force Special Operations Group last July 21st executed two search warrants at 17 6th Northeast and 208 28th Southwest which led to the arrest of 41-year-old Martin Pedelty. Prosecutors have charged him with: possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison; possession of hydocodone with the intent to deliver, a Class C charge punishable by up to 10 years; possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison; and two counts of failing to affix a drug tax stamp. Pedelty’s trial was scheduled to start next Tuesday, but online court records show a plea change hearing has been scheduled for June 12th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.