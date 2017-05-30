  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Two arrested after high-speed chase in Cerro Gordo County

May 30, 2017   Bob Fisher

ROCKWELL — Two north-central Iowa men are in jail after being involved in a high-speed pursuit with Cerro Gordo County law enforcement earlier this morning.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says a deputy observed a suspicious vehicle in Rockwell shortly after 1:30 AM which was later identified to be a stolen truck out of Oelwein. The vehicle drove away from the deputy at a high rate of speed and a pursuit began, proceeding out of Rockwell on Pheasant Avenue with speeds reaching over 110 miles per hour.

The pursuit then went east on 170th Street, with the driver losing control at the intersection of 170th and Yarrow Avenue. Two subjects fled from the truck on foot and were later arrested without incident.

29-year-old Clay Kalvig of Klemme and 47-year-old David Hurst of Mason City were arrested. Kalvig (pictured) was charged with eluding, 2nd offense OWI, as well as other driving and drug misdemeanors. Hurst was charged with interference with official acts. Further charges are pending from Oelwein police regarding theft of the truck, as well as a trailer and lawn mower.

  • KGLO News on Facebook

