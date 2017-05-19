Sentencing date for man convicted of attempted murder delayed

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — The sentencing date for a Mason City man convicted of attempted murder earlier this month has been pushed back to later in the summer. A Cerro Gordo County jury took about three hours to convict 19-year-old Revell Toney of attempted murder and possession of a firearm as a felon. Toney was accused of shooting Stephen Williams three times while on the plaza just outside the north doors of Southbridge Mall in the early morning hours of October 23rd. The defense claimed diminished responsibility in the case, saying that Toney was severely impacted due to a Xanax-laced drink that he consumed earlier in the evening. Toney was originally scheduled to be sentenced on June 9th , but online court records show a continuance was granted earlier this week, pushing his sentencing hearing back to July 5th. He faces a total of 30 years in prison on the two charges, with the attempted murder charge being a Class B felony, punishable by 25 years.