UPDATE — 13-year-old taken into custody after allegedly making threats in Mason City School District

Bob Fisher

MASON CITY — A juvenile has been charged after making threats directed to the Mason City Community School District.

Mason City police say that the 13-year-old boy is a middle school student who wrote the threat on a desk. He has been charged with first-degree harassment.

In a statement released by the school district this morning, they say there was an incident of a student leaving a disturbing message on a desk that was not an immediate threat to any person or a building, adding that from the moment the message was discovered, there was no time that any student’s safety was in jeopardy.

The statement also says this incident was in no way connected with the statement the district issued on Wednesday in response to the threats to school districts in the area and across the state earlier this week.

It’s believed that a student information system was hacked in those incidents, but the Mason City district does not use that system.