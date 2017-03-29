  • CBS Radio News – Latest Newscast

Northwood man sentenced to 30 years in prison on sexual abuse charges

March 29, 2017   Bob Fisher

NORTHWOOD — It’s up to 30 years in prison for a Northwood man who has pleaded guilty to sexual abuse. 30-year-old Gerad Kuhlmann was charged with three counts of third-degree sexual abuse, with the charges stemming from acts allegedly committed on a child under the age of 12 between March and April of last year. Kuhlmann with the Alford plea does not admit guilt to the charges but admits that he likely could be convicted if the case went to trial. Kuhlmann was sentenced this week by District Judge Gregg Rosenbladt up to ten years in prison on each Class C felony count, with Rosenbladt ordering that the terms must be served consecutively. He must also register as a sex offender once released from prison, and will be under lifetime supervision by the Iowa Department of Corrections.

