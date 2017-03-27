Micropolitans continue to show gains in population, north-central Iowa overall down

Bob Fisher

DES MOINES — Iowa’s metropolitan communities continued to make population gains in 2016, but new data from the U.S. Census Bureau this week shows smaller cities didn’t fare as well. In just the last year, Iowa’s micropolitans — communities with 10,000 to 50,000 people — shrunk in population by a net total of point-four percent. Iowa State University Economist Dave Swenson says the trend of small towns becoming smaller is seen throughout the western Midwest. “They tend to be regional trade centers with significant concentrations in either farming or manufacturing, two sectors that aren’t growing,” Swenson says. For decades, data has shown high rates of Iowans younger than age-45 moving away from small towns. “Other cities, other states, and the metropolitan areas can outbid these smaller micropolitan areas for that labor. So, that labor migrates to places where they have better economic opportunities and perhaps better lifetime employment and prospects,” Swenson says. Small towns located east of the Mississippi River are doing better. Swenson says many of those communities are located near larger cities and enjoy some spillover benefits. A handful of Iowa micropolitans are bucking the trend of population loss. Most significantly, Spirit Lake grew by point-seven percent (0.7%) in the last year, and three-point-four percent (3.4%) since 2010. Last year, Spencer and the Fort Madison-Keokuk area saw the greatest declines. Both lost one percent (1%) of their populations. Since 2010, Clinton’s population has contracted the most, by three-point-seven percent (3.4%).

=== The Mason City micropolitan area saw an increase between 2015 and 2016. The data shows there were 50-thousand-642 people in the area that includes Cerro Gordo and Worth counties. It’s 92 higher than 2015.

=== The latest US Census Bureau statistics show north-central Iowa lost 366 people over the period of a year. Looking at area of Cerro Gordo and the eight surrounding counties, the statistics show a total of 136-thousand-484 people in 2016, down from 136-thousand-850 estimated in 2015. In that year period, Cerro Gordo County saw 82 more people. Winnebago and Worth counties also saw slight population increases between 2015 and 2016. When looking at the numbers between 2010 and 2016, Cerro Gordo County has lost 1081 people, while the nine-county area has lost about 33-hundred-23. You can see a county-by-county table comparing 2016 to 2015 and 2010 below