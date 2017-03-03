Friday March 3rd Local Sports

Bob Fisher

THIS WEEKEND:

= Saturday

AM-1300 KGLO — NIACC vs. Southwestern — women at 1:00, men at 3:00

= Sunday

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. Penn State — pre-game 11:00, tipoff 12:00

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Jordan Bohannon hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 9 seconds left, and Iowa capitalized on Number 22 Wisconsin’s sloppy final few minutes with a 7-0 run to beat the Badgers 59-57 Thursday night. After Ethan Happ missed two free throws that could have sealed the win for Wisconsin, Iowa’s Peter Jok missed a jumper in the lane. But Cordell Pemsl corralled the offensive rebound and Bohannon hit the 3 from the left wing, stunning the crowd at the Kohl Center after Wisconsin led by nine with 4:15 left. The Hawkeyes (17-13, 9-8 Big Ten) have won two straight road games as they try to improve their postseason resume. The Badgers (22-8, 11-6) lost their third straight game, going scoreless for the final 3:12. Iowa forced turnovers on consecutive Wisconsin inbounds passes in that stretch, converting each mistake into baskets to set up Bohannon’s game-winner. Bohannon finished with 11 points. Bronson Koenig led the Badgers with 19 points.

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Donte Thomas scored 17 points and No. 7 seed Bradley beat No. 10 seed Drake, 67-58 in a first-round Missouri Valley Conference Tournament game Thursday night at the Scottrade Center. The Braves advance to the quarterfinals on Friday night, where they face No. 2 seed Wichita State. Thomas hit a layup, a jumper and another layup to get Bradley started in the second half, but Drake hung on with a pair of Reed Timmer 3-pointers but could never overtake the Braves (13-19). Dwayne Lautier-Ogunleye added 11 points and Koch Bar and Darrell Brown each contributed 10 more as Bradley shot 23 of 53 from the field (43.4 percent), including 5 of 15 from 3-point range. Drake (7-24) got 13 points from De’Antae McMurray, 12 from T.J. Thomas and 11 from Timmer while shooting 32.8 percent (19 of 58).

CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa Panthers open defense of their Missouri Valley Conference Tournament tonight in St. Louis. The Panthers are the third seed and play sixth seeded Missouri State in the quarterfinals. UNI coach Ben Jacobson says the keys in the tournament are always the same. Jacobson hopes past tournament experience is a plus for his team. UNI finished 9-9 in the regular season and plays a Missouri State team that finished 7-11. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 tonight

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Nia Coffey scored a season-high 34 points, Lauren Douglas added 17 – including four free throws in the last 10 seconds – and ninth-seeded Northwestern edged eighth-seeded Iowa 78-73 in the second round of the Big Ten tournament on Thursday. Coffey had 15 points in the second quarter as the Wildcats erased a five-point deficit to lead 41-32 at the half. Iowa’s Megan Gustafson had 13 of her 27 in the third quarter, including the last five to help the Hawkeyes cut a 12-point deficit to 60-55 entering the fourth quarter. Back-to-back baskets by Gustafson and Kathleen Doyle put Iowa up 69-68 with 3:45 to play but Christen Inman quickly answered for Northwestern. The Wildcats were clinging to a one-point lead when Ashley Deary made two free throws with 14.8 seconds left. Douglas rebounded an Iowa miss and made two from the line at 6.7 and after a Gustafson layup, Douglas iced it with four seconds to go. The Wildcats (20-10) face top-seeded and ninth-ranked Ohio State in the quarterfinals on Friday. Coffey, who had the fourth-highest point total in tournament history, and Douglas both had eight rebounds while Deary had nine points, seven assists, five rebounds and four steals. Iowa (17-13) also got 18 points from Ally Disterhoft. Makenzie Meyer of Mason City played 35 minutes, scoring 10 points.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Becca Hittner scored 22 points and Lizzy Wendell 21 and No. 22 Drake extended its school-record winning streak to 18 games, beating Missouri State 98-91 on Thursday despite a 46-point performance from the Lady Bears’ Liza Fruendt. Brenni Rose added 16 points as six Bulldogs scored in double figures. Drake (24-0, 17-0) will seek to become the first Missouri Valley Conference team to go undefeated in regular-season MVC play when it takes on Wichita State on Saturday. Drake led from early on and was up by 22 midway through the second quarter. Missouri State (16-12, 12-5) went on a 10-0 run to get within one, 52-51, with 7:27 left in the third quarter. The Bulldogs clung to their lead, finally putting the game away by making 8 of 8 free throws in the final minute. Fruendt’s 46 points are the fifth-most in school history. She was 17-of-31 shooting, 6 of 16 from the arc and made 6 of 7 free throws.

— Girls state basketball tournament

= 1A Semifinals Thursday

#1 Springville 61, #7 Kingsley-Pierson 43

#2 Turkey Valley 48, #3 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 44 (OT)

– 1A championship game tonight at 6:00 PM

= 2A Semifinals Thursday

#4 Western Christian 71, #1 Iowa City Regina 49

#2 Treynor 43, #9 Cascade 41

– 2A championship game tonight at 8:00 PM

= 3A Semifinals Thursday

#1 Sioux Center 81, #5 Cherokee 56

#2 Pocahontas Area 80, #3 Center Point-Urbana 59 (Pocahontas senior Elle Ruffridge scores five-player state tournament single-game record 48 points)

– 3A championship game Saturday at 4:00 PM

= 4A Semifinals today

10:00 a.m. – #8 North Scott (19-5) vs. #6 Cedar Rapids Xavier (18-6)

11:45 a.m. – #1 Marion (23-1) vs. #4 Pella (20-4)

– 4A championship game Saturday at 6:00 PM

= 5A Semifinals today

1:30 p.m. – #1 Indianola (24-0) vs. #5 Cedar Falls (22-2)

3:15 pm. – #2 West Des Moines Valley (22-2) vs. #3 Iowa City West (21-3)

– 5A championship game Saturday at 8:00 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Brandon Saad broke a scoreless tie in the third period and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 38 shots as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Minnesota Wild 1-0 on Thursday night. Saad got his 19th goal of the year 4:32 into the final frame when he charged in to get his own rebound and poked it past Minnesota’s Devan Dubnyk, who played an otherwise excellent game. Dubnyk had 39 saves for the Wild, who lost for the first time in three games. Bobrovsky was every bit as outstanding for the Blue Jackets in the battle of the All-Star goalies, collecting his fourth shutout this season and the 16th of his career. He made a sprawling save of a doorstep shot by Martin Hanzal with about two minutes left in the first, and came up with another big one in the second when Jason Zucker got a breakaway but couldn’t penetrate. Zucker got another direct shot at the net in the third period that he couldn’t get past the Russian goalie.